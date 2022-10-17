Last week the sticky green weed, snot weed, arrived, and shut down the fishing.The wind also kept fishing to a minimum, and there were few successful fishing reports.
Friends arrived on Friday and slept over, having planned a few weeks ago for a day of fishing.
I had promised a catch of grassy sweetlip, but that was off the table because of the arrival of the snot weed, so we had to make other plans.
Whiting and flathead are always a fallback plan, so early Saturday morning, we pumped yabbies, caught a few whiting and set out a couple of live baits for flathead.
The wind came up earlier than expected and was at least double the forecasted speed, and not one flathead was caught, so all up an unsuccessful six hours of fishing.
Two weeks ago, I was pleased to do a coaching session with John Buckley and his grandson Floyd. Floyd caught eight whiting; one was huge.
They also had a flathead take a live bait but spat the hook after giving Floyd a feel for catching a sizeable fish.
A short time late, another large fish took the bait. After an epic battle with Floyd and John taking turns landing the fish, a sting ray snapped the line in the shallows.
John and Floyd made great fishing memories that will last a lifetime.
Ray Kennedy fished the western arm of Lake Hinze; not a bad day despite the wind being much stronger than forecast.
After collecting bait from their shrimp pots before the wind got up, they headed down opposite the white post, which is located just before the Visitor Centre.
By this time, the wind got up, but they immediately started to catch some good-sized bass.
The wind increased, and it became very uncomfortable with the wind blowing the boat sideways with the spot lock trolling motor trying to hold position.
They moved into the bay, where it was more comfortable, and after trying a couple of trees, some more good-sized hungry bass were caught.
Ray caught a forty-five cm bass, and Rick piped him with a fifty-two cm bass which had a been tagged. The bass was tagged by S Morgan on 7/6/2018 and measured 48cm, so it has had a good growth rate.
They called it a day at 11.30 am with fifty-six bass, all caught on live shrimp, the bass were all tagged and released.
