Redland City Bulletin

Some anglers braved the wind and were rewarded with bass, but others were not so lucky

By Michael Des David
October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
John Buckley with grandson Floyd after a fishing lesson with Michael des David. Picture supplied

Last week the sticky green weed, snot weed, arrived, and shut down the fishing.The wind also kept fishing to a minimum, and there were few successful fishing reports.

