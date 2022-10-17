Redland City Bulletin

George Garrett claims two scalps as Redlands Tigers toil in derby clash

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:30am
First-class player George Garrett is presented with his Redlands Tigers first grade cap. Picture supplied

UK import George Garrett has made an immediate impact for Redlands Tigers, claiming two scalps against Wynnum-Manly just 48 hours after touching down on Australian soil.

