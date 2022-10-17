UK import George Garrett has made an immediate impact for Redlands Tigers, claiming two scalps against Wynnum-Manly just 48 hours after touching down on Australian soil.
The 22-year-old, who has played four first-class games for county side Warwickshire, finished the opening day of his debut game for Redlands with 2/46 from 16 overs.
He will remain with the Wellington Point-based club for the entirety of the summer and adds to a strong Tigers first grade outfit already bolstered by the likes of Sam Heazlett and James Bazley.
Bailey Stewart also claimed two wickets for Tigers but it was the batsmen who dominated day one of the bayside derby at Peter Burge Oval, with Wynnum-Manly finishing on 8/327.
Former Redlands player Reuben Burger top-scored for the visitors with 58, while contributions from Jed Wilson (49) and Liam Guthrie (47) helped push the score beyond 300 at stumps.
Second grade remain in the hunt for first innings points in their clash against Wynnum-Manly despite being bundled out for just 122 on day one.
Jacob Apted and James Pullar claimed three wickets each to bring Redlands back into the contest and put them within one wicket of a first innings victory at stumps.
Wynnum-Manly will start day two on 9/112, 10 runs behind the Tigers' total.
Third grade (2D): UQ 120 (Michael Strauss 6/30, Jamie Ryan 3/15) v Redlands 2/43 (Michael Strauss 24*).
Fourth grade (2D): Redlands 7/242 (Christian Jardine 104, M Fay 69) v University of Queensland.
Fifth grade (2D): UQ 193 (Connor Ahpene 3/44) v Redlands 1/10.
Sixth grade (2D): Redlands 9/233 (Harry Legg 59, Paul Stenhouse 46) v University of Queensland.
Rebecca McCoombes Cup: Redlands 99 (Evie Massingham 46) def Wilston-Norths 30 (Gurleen Sethi 4/19, Chloe Price 3/11).
Lord's Taverners: Redlands Tigers 9/188 (Zayne Thomas 30, Justin Eustance 36) def by Wynnum-Manly 7/189.
Over 40s: Redlands 124 (Dom Cassell 48*) def by Western Suburbs 140 (Chris Coop 3/14).
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
