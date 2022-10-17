E-scooter users will face hefty fines for speeding and mobile phone offences as part of a state government crackdown on reckless riding in Queensland.
The extensive reforms, which include a new tiered system for speeding fines, are set to take effect from November 1.
Riders caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h will be slapped with a $575 fine under the new rules, while tickets for offences like mobile phone use will climb to $1078.
Other changes include mandating bells for personal mobility devices with handlebars, and allowing e-scooters to be used in bike lanes on roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or less.
Riders will also be required to follow the general road rules, such as stopping at red lights, as laws are brought in line with those that apply to bike riders.
The reforms come after a series of recent e-scooter incidents in Queensland, including in the Redlands where a man was charged after allegedly mowing down a senior police officer.
Footage of the incident shows the 40-year-old colliding with the officer and knocking him to the ground on Dorsal Drive at Birkdale.
The officer was on speed camera duty at the time and sustained several injuries, including a bump to his head, gravel rash to his left elbow and swelling at the base of his neck.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said increases to speeding fines were among the biggest changes to e-scooter rules and would help deter repeat offending.
"All these changes have been developed in close consultation with key stakeholders, including riders, rental and retail suppliers, police, RACQ, Bicycle Queensland, local councils and disability advocates," he said.
"E-scooters are here to stay and their riders have an equal responsibility to road safety as motorists, cyclist, truck drivers and motorcyclists.
"A lot of work has gone into making sure these rules are best practice for the safety of both the rider and other path and road users around them."
The state government is also finalising reforms for drink and drug riding.
New rules for e-scooter riders in Queensland:
Speeding fine tiers:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
