Redland City Bulletin

Speeding fines increased under sweeping reforms to e-scooter rules in Queensland

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

E-scooter users will face hefty fines for speeding and mobile phone offences as part of a state government crackdown on reckless riding in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.