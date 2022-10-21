OPINION: Could our leaders be 'good rivals'?

Political competition is a fight-to-the-death, with the personal, professional, and mental health costs higher than they've ever been. If there was respect for what each party or person bought to the table, if people were celebrated for what they did rather than didn't do...maybe we'd get somewhere? If they weren't slaves to a four year cycle, we might get the bigger picture and broader vision - not quick fixes they can pat themselves on the back over just in time for Election Day.