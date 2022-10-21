OPINION: Could our leaders be 'good rivals'?

Recently, tennis player Roger Federer retired.
I'm actually not a tennis fan. Never really got into it. I know who Roger Federer is and how good he is - but I don't follow tennis. I've always been impressed at how professional tennis players are. Ash Barty has certainly set a benchmark for professional sportsmanship. But there was a picture of Roger Federer circulating the news outlets that really got me very interested to know more about him.
This picture was of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, sitting next to each other. They were crying. They were holding hands. They were looking at each other. Anyone would have thought they were almost brothers in this emotional moment.
No. They're actually rivals. For the past 10 years, either Roger or Rafael has held the number one position in the ATP rankings. They were fierce competitors. They fought for that top position year after year. Yet, here they are. Holding hands. Sharing tears.
My mind turned to the biggest demonstration of competition and rivalry we see in our communities - our political leaders. I can't say I've ever seen two PM's have a cry on a bench together when one of them loses! It really made me think about the example that is set by leaders and about how we engage with competition, and if it's healthy.
Political competition is a fight-to-the-death, with the personal, professional, and mental health costs higher than they've ever been. If there was respect for what each party or person bought to the table, if people were celebrated for what they did rather than didn't do...maybe we'd get somewhere? If they weren't slaves to a four year cycle, we might get the bigger picture and broader vision - not quick fixes they can pat themselves on the back over just in time for Election Day.
Call me naive, or ignorant even. But surely it's gotta be a more positive experience for all of us if our leaders could be 'good rivals'. I've heard many people in politics say that 99% of the time Politicians on all sides actually agree with each other....the public just never sees it.
So, I challenge leaders in all levels of Politics to share positive things their colleagues do and to work together.
I want to choose between the person who had the most impact, who was brave, compassionate, who led inclusively, did things outside the box, listened, and admitted when they didn't get things right. But most of all, I want a 'good rival'. They're the election promises I want. They're the things I want to hold our leaders accountable to.
Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.
Ms Corrie is President of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.