Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Exclusive

Colossal craps near public walkway bog down Redland Bay resident

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faeces have been left near the Weinam Creek bridge at Redland Bay. Picture supplied

A phantom pooper is putting noses out of joint at Redland Bay after leaving behind smelly deposits in public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.