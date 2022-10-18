A phantom pooper is putting noses out of joint at Redland Bay after leaving behind smelly deposits in public.
The faeces have been seen lying on the ground near the bridge connecting the Weinam Creek ferry terminal to the Moores Road car park.
Redland Bay resident Adam, who asked for his last name to be withheld, said he saw new poo in the area every weekend.
"Someone is going for a jog or a walk and has a place they like doing it," he said.
"They always cover it up. There will be a dump and they just put something over the top.
"There are public toilets up near the boat ramp, or there is Pelicans [Cafe], but I don't know what time [of the day] they are doing it."
Adam said the issue started at Christmas last year and had continued since.
"On the weekend [October 15 and 16], there were two and three massive ones and I said, 'no, this has got to stop. It's not right," he said.
"You go down there and there is always something, whether it be a remnant or a fresh one.
"It is just ridiculous now. They shouldn't be doing it."
The Redland Bay case is similar to the recent poo jogger incident in Brisbane, where a man was photographed defecating near a Greenslopes apartment complex.
Adam said he gave a wide berth to the faeces when travelling through the area but was concerned about the hazard they caused to passers-by.
"Especially when you have dogs ... you don't want them touching it," he said.
"I have no idea who is responsible."
The identity of the person behind the public defecation remains unknown, but setting up a trail camera has been floated as a possible method to catch the culprit.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
