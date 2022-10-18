Emergency crews have descended on Victoria Point after a blaze broke out at Pelicans Nest shopping complex on Tuesday morning.
Foodworks and a bakery were among the businesses covered in a blanket of smoke as the fire took hold shortly before 6.30am.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident was reported as an oil fire.
Seven fire crews were sent to fight the blaze, with the first arriving about 6.30am.
Paramedics and police were also at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.
The blaze has been contained and the incident is now with fire investigators, according to QFES.
It is understood smoke made its way into the common roof space and has affected several businesses at the complex.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
