Redland City Bulletin

Man found dead after police make emergency declaration at Birkdale

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 18 2022 - 2:00am
Police made an emergency declaration at Birkdale on Tuesday, creating an exclusion zone around several properties.

A man has been found dead after police made an emergency declaration at Birkdale in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Local News

