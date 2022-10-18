A man has been found dead after police made an emergency declaration at Birkdale in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to an address within the exclusion zone about 2am after receiving reports of an armed man in the area.
An emergency declaration was made at 2.40am under the Public Safety Preservation Act, triggering police to lock down several homes.
The exclusion zone included properties on Mary Pleasant Drive, Commodore Drive and Mainsail Street.
All affected residents were asked to remain indoors and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.
Police say a man was found deceased shortly after 3.30am.
The emergency declaration has since been revoked.
The man's death comes just days after a woman aged in her 50s was found dead at Capalaba.
Officers were called to the address on Swan Street to conduct a welfare check, but arrived to find the woman unresponsive.
Police say a 42-year-old man is assisting with inquiries into the 50 year old woman's death.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
