An Alexandra Hills man has been charged during police investigations into the death of a woman at Capalaba.
Officers were called to an address on Swan Street about 7.30pm on Saturday to conduct a welfare check, but arrived to find the woman unresponsive.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with one count of contravene a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) and has been remanded in custody to reappear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on November 22.
Police allege a domestic violence order was breached when the man had contact with the aggrieved sometime on the morning of Saturday, October 15.
He has also been charged with two counts of serious assault police relating to his arrest at a Capalaba address the following day.
Police say detectives from Cleveland and Redland Bay Criminal Investigation branches are still investigating the 59-year-old woman's death, with the cause yet to be determined.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police. Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.