Redland City Bulletin

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts thunderstorms for Redlands as eastern Queensland braces for wet weather

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain tumbles down at Alexandra Hills during a previous bout of wet weather in Redlands. File picture

Thunderstorms are a possibility for Redlands over the coming days as a wet weather event lashes eastern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.