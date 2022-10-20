The weather radar has lit up as severe thunderstorms begin to hit Queensland, bringing with them the threat of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.
An updated forecast shows thunderstorms are also a possibility for the Redlands on Thursday, but the south-east coast will likely be spared the worst of conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the inclement weather - including thunderstorms - will continue to impact eastern Australia over the coming days and into next week.
A severe thunderstorm warning has already been issued for parts of the state this afternoon, including Gulf Country and the Granite Belt.
The Bureau says storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.
An update is due to be issued at 4.35pm.
Earlier
Thunderstorms are a possibility for Redlands over the coming days as a wet weather event lashes eastern Australia.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns rain and thunderstorm activity will be widespread across Queensland from Thursday.
Rainfall totals are expected to ramp up in Redlands at the end of the week, with 20-30mm predicted on Friday and 25-40mm on Saturday.
Senior Meteorologist Dean Narramore said severe thunderstorms were possible over a broad range of eastern Queensland.
They had the potential to bring large hail, damaging winds and very heavy rainfall.
"This low system won't move much at all, so we will see another round of rain and thunderstorms for eastern parts of Queensland ... on Friday and across the weekend," he said.
"Multiple days of showers and thunderstorms across eastern Australia will likely lead to widespread [falls of] 25-50mm across much of Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia."
Redland City Council has changed its sandbag stations on the mainland, with Nuway Landscape Supplies at Thornlands set up as a distribution hub ahead of storm season.
Mayor Karen Williams said council would also open a sandbagging station at its Cleveland depot when required during extreme weather events.
"Sandbags, when placed correctly, can help reduce the amount of water entering your home or business but they won't stop the water completely," she said.
"Some Redlands Coast residents could expect some flooding from stormwater run-off, creeks and storm tide surges during the summer storm season and, by understanding the types of flooding that could affect your property, you can be better prepared."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
