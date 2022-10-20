Redland City Bulletin

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts thunderstorms for south-east Queensland

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thunderstorms are a possibility for Redlands on Thursday but western areas are at the greatest risk. Picture by the Bureau of Meteorology

The weather radar has lit up as severe thunderstorms begin to hit Queensland, bringing with them the threat of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.