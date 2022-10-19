Redland City FC have staved off a second half comeback to claim the under 16 division four title against Logan Village.
Three second half goals to the Falcons made for a tense finish to the decider, but the Redbacks held firm to secure a 4-3 win.
They are the second Redland City side to claim silverware in 2022, with the Metro Men's division six team also triumphing in their decider against Wynnum Wolves last month.
Lochlan Canning opened the scoring for the Redbacks in the 10th minute before an own goal late in the half helped Redlands take a 2-0 advantage into the break.
An early second half goal to Brock Raisch from the spot put the Redbacks further ahead before the Falcons mounted a spirited fightback, scoring two goals inside just 15 minutes.
Redlands nerves settled when Noah Eady found the back of the net in the 57th minute, but the game opened up again when the Falcons had their third a short time later.
A tense final 12 minutes ensued but a one goal advantage was enough to see the Redbacks home.
Redland City president Tim Eady said the team recognised heading into the decider that early goals were key to taking down the Falcons, who finished the regular season as premiers.
"We knew to win we needed to come out and try to get on top, which in the end is what we managed to do," he said.
Eady praised coach Graeme Garnsey for his efforts and said the win was reward for three years of hard work.
The club will celebrate the 2022 season at its presentation ceremony on Saturday, October 22.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
