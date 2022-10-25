Property details:
Cleveland
An exciting opportunity exists to own your own slice of easy bayside living, and the bay and parkland views are an added bonus.
'Cascades' is a boutique apartment complex located at the edge of Shore Street East that captures all of the natural elements synonymous with Raby Bay and Cleveland living.
This first level low maintenance unit has a spacious and functional layout that catches the bay breezes, perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The modern appliances and quality finishes highlight the relaxing open plan living area that makes this home an enjoyable place to retreat.
An ideal home for retirement, starting over again or first home ownership, the complex contains numerous amenities and features including a pool, gymnasium, security system and secure parking, and is in a convenient location.
There are two generous sized bedrooms, master with ensuite, and a generous kitchen with gas cooking, modern appliances and plenty of cupboard space.
Other features include ducted air-conditioning, quality fixtures throughout and access to a barbecue and large entertainment area.
Within close proximity to central Cleveland and relaxing walkways to Cleveland and Oyster Point, this is an ideal opportunity you won't want to miss.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.