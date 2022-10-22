Last week I spoke about circumstances where it is better to break a promise if it means keeping it will make things worse. Labor made many promises leading into the election to make things better for Redlands residents and Australians. These promises should most certainly be kept.
Labor made more than $18 billion of spending commitments during the 2022 federal election campaign. It said it would find more than $11 billion in cuts to government spending and new revenue measures to help pay for these promises. Promises that will benefit all Australians include generous childcare subsidies, cheaper medicines and better pay for workers.
Labor's childcare policy had a five-point pledge to increase subsidies for 96 per cent of families, which would benefit everyone who has a child and is working. Its age care policy was a pledge of more than two billion over four years to improve the sector. The plan increases care minutes for residents by mandating 24/7 registered nurses by July next year, a year earlier than the Royal Commission recommended. Labor also promised $1 billion in new Medicare funding to improve GP access and affordability.
Despite Labor not winning Bowman, they should not follow the previous Liberal and National Party governments' lead and only spend money in electorates it won or marginal seats it thinks it can win at the next election. Labor made promises directly to Redlands voters, an electorate it will never win, that it must honour. It promised the Yulu-Burri-Ba clinic at Dunwich a $1.9 million building upgrade. A further $700,000, shared across seven sporting clubs to upgrade facilities and support the growth of women's sports. The Albanese Labor government must certainly follow through with its commitment of $500,000 to address domestic violence issues by expanding the Centre for Women and Co's premises and provide more support for victims. The new government also promised to install one of 400 community batteries in the Redlands under the $200 million Power to People Battery Plan to help tackle the cost of living by supporting the grid during peak times. These promises must be kept and room must be found in the budget to accommodate spending on these items.
We will closely monitor the progress of promises made to the Redlands and regularly check in with Bayside Duty Senator Murray Watt to ensure Labor keeps these promises.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
