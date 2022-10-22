Despite Labor not winning Bowman, they should not follow the previous Liberal and National Party governments' lead and only spend money in electorates it won or marginal seats it thinks it can win at the next election. Labor made promises directly to Redlands voters, an electorate it will never win, that it must honour. It promised the Yulu-Burri-Ba clinic at Dunwich a $1.9 million building upgrade. A further $700,000, shared across seven sporting clubs to upgrade facilities and support the growth of women's sports. The Albanese Labor government must certainly follow through with its commitment of $500,000 to address domestic violence issues by expanding the Centre for Women and Co's premises and provide more support for victims. The new government also promised to install one of 400 community batteries in the Redlands under the $200 million Power to People Battery Plan to help tackle the cost of living by supporting the grid during peak times. These promises must be kept and room must be found in the budget to accommodate spending on these items.