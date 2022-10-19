WIN TIX: The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute

Rialto Distribution is releasing The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute as part of a Christmas screening in cinemas from November 3.
Wanting to escape a loveless marriage, 17-year-old Marie makes a wish and finds herself magically shrunk to the size of her childhood toys, all of which miraculously come to life.
Chief among them is her toy nutcracker who is really a dashing prince under a spell. But before Marie has a chance to take stock of her sudden change, she and the prince learn that they must travel to the magical Land of Flowers to save the world from the fearsome rat people. In doing so, also find the answer to their heart's deepest desire.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 family passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, October 31. Conditions may apply and all passes will be posted to the winners.
