Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council works on fix for water issues

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in southern Redlands and on Coochiemudlo Island are experiencing water outages or pressure issues due to a vale fault at Redland Bay.

Residents in parts of southern Redlands and Coochiemudlo Island are experiencing water outages and pressure issues due to a water main fault at Redland Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.