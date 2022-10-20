Residents in parts of southern Redlands and Coochiemudlo Island are experiencing water outages and pressure issues due to a water main fault at Redland Bay.
Council crews have installed a bypass but residents are being advised that they will experience reduced water flow, particularly during peak periods in the mornings and evenings.
Workers remain on site at Giles Road, Redland Bay and council expects that the issue will be resolved at some point today.
A fault in a pressure-reducing valve on the water main is to blame for the supply issues, which are currently being experienced on Coochiemudlo Island and in parts of Victoria Point and Redland Bay.
Council is encouraging residents to run their taps if they experience water discolouration while repairs are ongoing.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.