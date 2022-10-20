Redlands MP Kim Richards has defended the state government's satellite hospital program amid reports a senior Queensland Health staffer lobbied for the facilities not to be branded hospitals.
The staffer, who is heard making the statement on a leaked audio recording released this week, also claimed the facilities were a "political direction" being driven by the state government.
"These are satellites to the hospitals, rather than hospitals in their own right," the staffer said on the tape.
Ms Richards said the satellite facilities, which are being built in seven locations across Queensland at a cost of about $256 million, would help take pressure off the state's busy emergency departments.
Her claims come after Redland Hospital recorded the worst ever ramping rates in the state's history during July, with 73 per cent of patients waiting on a stretcher for longer than 30 minutes.
The Redland satellite facility, which was promised prior to the 2020 election and is being built in the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area, will offer services such as renal dialysis and chemotherapy.
Construction is underway and the centre is expected to open in 2023.
Ms Richards said the satellite facility would provide several benefits, including keeping care closer to home for people in southern Redlands and those living on the bay islands.
"Our satellite hospital will include a minor injury and illness clinic and will help reduce the number of people presenting at the busy emergency department [in Cleveland]," she said.
"The Redlands Satellite Hospital will also offer a range of other services tailored to our local community, such as renal dialysis and chemotherapy treatment.
"This will save locals from having to travel to Redland Hospital and other hospitals across the Metro South Hospital and Health Service."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has also jumped to the defence of the satellite program, saying patients would not be concerned with what the facilities were called.
"They are going to care about the fact that they can now access these services much closer to home without going to a major hospital," she said.
"It will help take pressure off our major hospitals, so that is our focus. We have not deviated in any way from what we said on day one that these satellite hospitals are going to be delivering."
Ms D'Ath said the satellite facilities met the definition of hospitals.
"I haven't listened to the recording, quite simply because this is one individual out of a workforce of around 120,000 employees across Queensland Health," she said.
"There is going to be individuals who work for our system from time to time who have a different opinion to what the government announces ..."
The government turned the first sod at the Redland satellite hospital in April but is yet to announce an exact opening date for the facility.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
