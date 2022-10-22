YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. Toondah Harbour divides readers

I have long wanted to write to the Bulletin about Toondah Harbour, but as someone who supports it, I was hesitant because those opposed to it react so poorly to those who support it. Unfortunately, I've seen it first-hand.
Now that science is in. I feel more confident to say my bit.
This development will bring so many positive things to the Redlands. I'll mention two.
It will create public spaces for people to gather and won't be a rich gated community only for residents. The public areas were not even on the radar of the state or local government and Redlands needs more public spaces to enjoy. The Harbour will be updated in a far superior way to how it would have been done if it were left to the council or the state government. Sometimes private enterprises must step in where governments won't.
I applaud Walker Corp and hope all the negativity doesn't scare them away from investing in the Redlands the way governments won't.
Robert Smalls, Birkdale
Finally! the EIS is here, and it shows what many of us in the Redlands have been wanting to say. The Toondah Harbour development will not harm birds and the environment.
Before this proposal, it was a working port, and no one mentioned these concerns then.
If Redlands continues to have a NIMBY attitude, we won't get anything nice or useful. Anyone with the money to spend on things like this will be scared away. Maybe that was the goal. Glad it seems to have not worked.
Ben Adams, Cleveland
Welcome to Redlands Coast - home of the council that says, "Do as I say, not as I do".
Council-funded bus shelter adverts announce "Look out for Koalas on the move" while the council continues to support development that directly impacts our Redlands Koala populations - notably Toondah Harbour.
Indigiscapes, a Council Service, provides environmental education for citizens while the council plans to destroy important ancient trees and rare fauna at Birkdale, Toondah and Mt Cotton/Heineman Rd.
Many thousands of dollars have been spent by the council to re-badge as Redlands Coast in support of a push to make us a Tourism Destination while supporting developments that will destroy the very things that are our niche tourism attractions - the Toondah Koalas, migrating shorebird feeding grounds, Dugong seagrass fields in the bay, important indigenous sites on the Willards Farmland at Birkdale, and the unique, undeveloped feel of North Stradbroke Island.
Contradictions like these demonstrate dysfunction and brokenness in Redlands Council. It's time for some fresh leadership and consistency in values and actions.
Gail McCann, Mt Cotton.
The proposed development at Toondah Harbour seems like a scene from Yes Minister.
The developer chose the people who did the EIS!!! What a joke. The sewerage system in Redlands (soon to be Brownlands) leaks. Thompsons Beach had to be closed recently due to that. There are other places where sewerage smells will make you nauseous. Council is not interested in investigating, it seems. The developers seem to rule this council. In my opinion, they turn a blind eye to raw sewage entering our waterways.
B Boland
Common sense tells us that 3600 units and the thousands of people who will live in these units (plus their visitors) put enormous pressure on the local community concerning the following:
Water supply, sewerage, medical care at the Redlands Hospital plus local health services from GPs etc., public transport in this area, traffic on Old Cleveland Road, Finucane Road, Shore Street West, Middle Street, the roundabout at the intersection of Wellington Street and Shore Street West.
These are part of our environment!
The EIS supposedly says there are no negative impacts on bird life, marine ecology and koalas. Still, it does not mention any adverse effects on people who live in the area.
The Australian Conversation Foundation chief executive refuted that building 3600 dwellings would not impact migratory birds saying that the EIS contained more fantasy than Lord of the Rings. (Redland City Bulletin, October 19, 2022)
But it's also the local people who will be affected. The message to Walker Corporation should be: "tell them we are affected, and they're dreaming!"
Peter Wilson, Wellington Point
Recently we had letters to the editor accusing this paper of a bias against the Liberal Party. I read the article Bowman waits for election promises and my first thought was, wow, the Bulletin is on to this fast. The Albanese government has only been in office for a few months, and here is the Bulletin expecting all the promises made at the last election to be fulfilled. I think fair reporting would have been waiting until the first budget was handed down to see if any promises were delivered. I hope the Bulletin has not been cowered into a premature assault on the new government by the vicious attacks of Liberal Party supporters in letters to the editor.
Maree Davies
The state government stuff everything up they touch. Keep out of the Redlands. We are already getting far too many homes for the infrastructure available. It's a no to Toondah Harbour from me, too, on a Ramsar internationally important wetland.
Glennis Lyon, Birkdale
Segregation between race and colour is Apartheid, and sad to see this being a discussion topic in Australia or any other country.
Vicki Sloman, Cleveland
I would like to further comment on my previous LTTE, where according to Ian Murphy, my response was 'arrogant'. If I appeared so, I apologise. Since coming to reside in Raby Bay some 18 years ago, you get frustrated and irritated at the frequent reference to the residents of our community as being 'elitist', 'rusted on', and 'out of touch. 'well, to do. My experience has been of a very generous, diversified community of hard-working, down-to-earth blue and white collar workers, tradies, professionals and migrants from all over the globe and even some 'Ten Pound POHMS'!!
Like many of the residents I have got to know in the community, my personal life story is one of hard work, dedication, many risks and struggles and a wonderfully supportive wife and family. Being raised in rural Queensland and later as a full-time civil engineering student in Brisbane, I drove yellow cabs and pick-up trucks and laboured at the Golden Circle cannery to support myself during my four years of study. As a young engineer, and later branching out into the global mining industry, I have worked in some of the most inhospitable and dangerous environments in the world, such as the deserts of Saudi Arabia, highlands of PNG, jungles of Borneo, war-torn Sierra Leone, the Atacama Desert of South America and Mongolia to name but a few. I have been physically abused, spat at, and shot at, primarily for no other reason than being a white male and/or an infidel. I have also experienced a local war or two. Whilst working full-time to support my young family, I externally completed a second university degree in business in the hope of improving my employment prospects. At that stage of my life, I was also an active member of the ALP, but wisely I saw the light!!!
On returning to Australia in 2000, I established my own business in the global mining industry, a business I am still actively involved in. With the cyclic nature of the mining industry, we have sometimes struggled to make ends meet, wondering how we would survive the next month. We have taken financial risks and have spent endless months apart from my family whilst I still travel to some of the most remote and dangerous corners of the globe. But, with a loyal and supportive family and friends, we have successfully survived and can hopefully retire happily and enjoy this wonderful part of the world. And we have never asked for or received any government handout. And, like most members of our community, through the active support of various charities, we also generously give a 'leg-up' to those in need and struggling.
If our perceived crime is to be hard-working, aspirational, love our family and community and be very patriotic and usually conservative, proud Australians, we plead 'guilty'. However, I think most of the residents of our community have earned their stripes and do not deserve the sometimes sarcastic and cynical comments from those that do not know our life stories and pre-judge us on where we live.
Chris Reeves, Raby Bay
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
