Redland City Bulletin
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Some want Toondah Harbour development and some don't

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
October 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. Toondah Harbour divides readers

Let's get Toondah Harbour development underway

I have long wanted to write to the Bulletin about Toondah Harbour, but as someone who supports it, I was hesitant because those opposed to it react so poorly to those who support it. Unfortunately, I've seen it first-hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.