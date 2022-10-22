YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. Toondah Harbour divides readers

Like many of the residents I have got to know in the community, my personal life story is one of hard work, dedication, many risks and struggles and a wonderfully supportive wife and family. Being raised in rural Queensland and later as a full-time civil engineering student in Brisbane, I drove yellow cabs and pick-up trucks and laboured at the Golden Circle cannery to support myself during my four years of study. As a young engineer, and later branching out into the global mining industry, I have worked in some of the most inhospitable and dangerous environments in the world, such as the deserts of Saudi Arabia, highlands of PNG, jungles of Borneo, war-torn Sierra Leone, the Atacama Desert of South America and Mongolia to name but a few. I have been physically abused, spat at, and shot at, primarily for no other reason than being a white male and/or an infidel. I have also experienced a local war or two. Whilst working full-time to support my young family, I externally completed a second university degree in business in the hope of improving my employment prospects. At that stage of my life, I was also an active member of the ALP, but wisely I saw the light!!!