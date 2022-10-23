Redland City Bulletin

Tailgating named biggest pet peeve for Queensland motorists in RACQ survey

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 23 2022 - 9:00pm
An RACQ survey has revealed the most frustrating driving behaviours on Queensland roads.

Motorists in an RACQ survey have listed tailgating as the most frustrating driving behaviour on Queensland roads.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

