Motorists in an RACQ survey have listed tailgating as the most frustrating driving behaviour on Queensland roads.
Almost all of those who voted in the 2022 Road Safety Survey named tailgating as a pet peeve, along with motorists throwing litter out of car windows and drivers increasing their speed during an overtaking manoeuvre.
RACQ spokesman Tristan Vorias said there was good reason for tailgating ranking as the most annoying road behaviour, as it was unnecessary, inconsiderate and significantly increased the chances of a crash.
"Already this year, more than 230 people have died on Queensland roads and we need to be looking out for each other to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely," he said.
"Many of these bad driving behaviours also attract significant penalties and with cost-of-living pressures front of mind for so many Queenslanders, a fine is a complete waste of cash.
"Make sure you're driving with all road users in mind so that you can save money and save lives."
Other bugbears for motorists, according to the RACQ survey, included illegal mobile phone use, drivers failing to use indicators correctly and cars blocking intersections.
"When it comes to mobile phone use, if you're looking at a screen, you're not looking at the road and we know distraction is one of the Fatal Five driving behaviours that contribute to our terrible road toll," Mr Vorias said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
