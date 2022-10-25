More opportunities for pre-loved bargains Advertising Feature

More opportunities for pre-loved bargains

After 16 years of supporting the local community, Vinnies Victoria Point will be relaunching bigger and better than ever with a brand new store.

Shop manager Jenny Barnett said the new store would provide even more opportunities to grab a pre-loved bargain, with proceeds from all sales going back to helping those in need in the community.

Vinnies Victoria Point has a new store opening from Saturday, November 5. Pictures are supplied

Ladies clothing, children's clothing and a fabulous range of homewares are best sellers.

Ladies clothing, children's clothing and a fabulous range of homewares are best sellers.

"Our customers and volunteers have been telling us for a while that we need a bigger store - so now we're coming back bigger and better than ever," she said.

"Our new shop is double the size of our previous location, which means double the treasures.

"Not only does this give us more space for a range of pre-loved clothing, homewares and bric-a-brac, but we will now have space to sell furniture old and new; a very welcomed addition."

Vinnies Victoria Point's new store will be opening from Saturday, November 5 and Ms Barnett encouraged bargain hunters to come along and check out the new range of items.

"We're constantly being told by our customers that they love shopping at Vinnies because we are great value, have a fantastic range and friendly volunteers," she said.

"They're not wrong - I'm very proud of our fantastic team and our volunteers do an amazing job.

"Without their support, and the support of our donors and shoppers, we couldn't deliver the resources needed to help the less fortunate in our community."

Vinnies Victoria Point currently has 43 volunteers, the longest serving for 10 years, but will need to increase its numbers with the new store.

The new Vinnies Victoria Point will be open from 9am-5pm for the grand opening party, Saturday, November 5 at Shop 7/21-27 Bunker Road, Victoria Point, inside Lakeside Shopping Centre.

Opening hours are 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Quality, undamaged donations are also accepted in store during opening hours.