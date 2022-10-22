A woman who made history as the first baby born at Redland Hospital has given birth to a bub of her own at the same facility more than three decades later.
Zara Couch was born at the Cleveland-based hospital in 1988, before it had a dedicated maternity and birthing unit.
She welcomed son Otis into the world on Thursday, October 13, more than 30 years after her own history-making birth to mum Karen.
"I was coming too quickly for them to get mum to the QEII Hospital where she was meant to have me, so it was either go to Redland Hospital or be born in the back of an ambulance," Ms Couch said.
The 34-year-old grew up in the area and said she always knew she would have her children at Redland Hospital.
"It's a really lovely feeling to know that my baby was born at the same place as me," Ms Couch said.
"My whole family are from the Redlands so it's really special to all of us, especially my mum."
Ms Couch praised the midwives who cared for her during her hospital stay, saying they provided incredible support.
"Every single person who looked after me made me feel so comfortable and genuinely wanted to help me," she said.
The young mum is now enjoying bonding time with baby Otis at home and says motherhood is everything she could have wished for and more.
