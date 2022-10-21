Redland City Bulletin
"Not done yet": Redlands cyclists push for donations in final week of Great Cycle Challenge

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 21 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 9:30pm
A team of Redlands cyclists have raised $20,000 for children with cancer as they head in to the final ten days of the Great Cycle Challenge charity ride. Picture supplied.

A team of Redlands' cyclists have smashed their fundraising targets for the annual Great Cycle Challenge, as they head in to the final ten days of the event.

