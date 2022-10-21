A team of Redlands' cyclists have smashed their fundraising targets for the annual Great Cycle Challenge, as they head in to the final ten days of the event.
Members of Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club have raised almost $20,000 throughout the month-long charity ride and have ridden more kilometres than any other team in the country in a bid to raise as much money as possible for children with cancer.
The club have been riding under the team name "Redlands Cycling & Multisport Club Ride for Cancer" and are pushing for one final donation drive before the challenge ends on October 31.
The Great Cycle Challenge is one of the biggest cycling events in the country where cyclists are encouraged to ride as far as they can throughout October to raise funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
RCMC spokesman and Team Leader Case Scholtes said the team will participate in a series of long distance rides towards the end of the month to push for their target of 31,000 kilometres.
"To say we are proud of our club's effort is a huge understatement," he said.
"But we are mindful of why we are doing this, some of the children in the campaign last year are still receiving treatment."
A group of riders are set to ride to the Gold Coast on October 23 and another group will ride 1200 kilometres over four days to Sydney in the final week of October.
One team member has also been contributing to the challenge from overseas, riding in the Czech Republic and Singapore while on a work assignment.
Mr Scholtes said the club was "grateful for the support" it had received and called on team members to push towards its target.
"The job is not done yet but we can and will succeed."
People wishing to support the RCMC team, can head online to donate.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.