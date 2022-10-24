Redland City Bulletin

Social housing boost for Capalaba as 11 new apartments unveiled on Quentin Street

October 24 2022 - 5:00am
Eleven new state government-built apartments are set to welcome tenants within weeks.

Social housing stock in the Redlands continues to rise, with 11 new state government-built apartments at Capalaba set to welcome their first tenants within weeks.

