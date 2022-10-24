Social housing stock in the Redlands continues to rise, with 11 new state government-built apartments at Capalaba set to welcome their first tenants within weeks.
The $3.4 million project on Quentin Street, which includes six one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units, is positioned near schools, shops and public transport.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said some of the housing was designed to accommodate people with disabilities and their carers.
"It's always great to deliver more social housing, particularly right here my electorate of Capalaba," Mr Brown said.
"I am absolutely blown away by the quality of these apartments we are delivering."
Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the state government was taking decisive action to address housing issues across Queensland.
That included doubling its signature Housing Investment Fund, which will allow a further 5600 new social and affordable homes to be built across the state in the next five years.
Ms Enoch said the extra billion dollar investment, which takes the HIF's capital to $2 billion, would help more vulnerable people find a home sooner.
"I'm proud that the Palaszczuk Government is taking immediate action by providing these crucial funds to ensure every Queenslander has access to safe, secure and affordable housing," she said.
Treasurer Cameron Dick said the Housing Investment Fund was designed to provide a long-term and sustainable funding source to build social housing.
"This additional investment also recognises the impact that rising costs of building materials and labour is having on prices right across the construction sector," he said.
"Doubling the size of the fund also means returns and will now see the HIF deliver $130 million each year ongoing to create new housing stock where it is needed most.
"Tackling housing affordability is not just about more money, it's also about more innovative solutions."
