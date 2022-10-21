Kids across the Redlands will be able to trick or treat themselves to a night of Halloween fun on Sunday 30 October at the Redlands Twilight Halloween Movie Night.
This year's event will be held on the main oval of the Redlands Rugby League Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex, Thornlands.
The festivities will get underway from 4pm and include food vendors, market stalls, trick or treating and more. As day turns to night, the big movie screen will light up with a viewing of The Addams Family 2 from 6:30pm.
Capalaba MP Don Brown and Member for Redlands Kim Richards have partnered with the Redlands Rugby League Club as proud sponsors of the event which will provide a safe and spooky way for youngsters to celebrate Halloween.
"Last year's inaugural event was a tremendous success and Don and I are delighted to work with the Redlands Rugby League Club to return this family-friendly event to our Redlands community for a second year," Ms Richards said.
"Once again, entry is free with delicious food and drink vendors and first-class market stalls coordinated by the Redlands Coast Collective Market."
Capalaba MP Don Brown says the event promises fun for the young and the young-at-heart.
"There'll be something for the whole family, so dress up, come on down and make a night of it," he said.
Lukas McIntyre from Redlands Rugby League says the Club is excited to sponsor this year's event.
"It's sure to be a fun night," he said.
