Redlands Rugby League Club will host the second annual Redlands Twilight Halloween Movie Night

Updated October 24 2022 - 1:18am, first published October 21 2022 - 5:00am
MPs Don Brown and Kim Richards and Lukas McIntyre of the Redlands Rugby League Club will host the second annual Redlands Twilight Halloween Movie Night on 30 October at Pinklands Sporting Complex.

Kids across the Redlands will be able to trick or treat themselves to a night of Halloween fun on Sunday 30 October at the Redlands Twilight Halloween Movie Night.

