Will the new Toondah Harbour help or hinder the Cleveland CBD? Toondah Harbour would complement, not compete with, the CBD. The project provides just 5000 sqm of retail space, focusing on cafes, restaurants and lifestyle shops. This will ensure the retail trade could never grow to a size where it would compete with Cleveland's established civic, administrative, shopping and service trade. The CBD needs more people, more activity and more trade. However, this is unlikely to occur without Toondah Harbours' future population catchment and workers. As Toondah Harbour grows over the next two decades, new residents and visitors will inject another $95 million of trade and expenditure into the CBD each year from people doing their weekly shopping in Cleveland. Walker will also need large numbers of local tradespeople during the next two decades, focusing on local hiring and supply. Not only does hiring local make good business sense, but it will also mean local workers will be able to stay in the area, spend in the local area and have the confidence to build their careers and businesses off the back of the Toondah Harbour project.