Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Exclusive

Walker Corporation answers Redlanders' questions about the Toondah Harbour development

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated October 23 2022 - 1:03am, first published October 22 2022 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walker Corporation says its Toondah Harbour development will deliver more local housing supply and options, helping to alleviate the housing crisis we are currently seeing across South East Queensland.

It is fair to say the development of Toondah Harbour is an issue that divides Redlanders. The Bulletin has published opinion articles from those for and against the proposed Walker Corporation development. Representatives for Walker Corp have responded to statements given by the developments' opponents in our news articles but have not extensively answered burning questions about the project.... until now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.