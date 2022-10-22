It is fair to say the development of Toondah Harbour is an issue that divides Redlanders. The Bulletin has published opinion articles from those for and against the proposed Walker Corporation development. Representatives for Walker Corp have responded to statements given by the developments' opponents in our news articles but have not extensively answered burning questions about the project.... until now.
Scientific experts say the draft Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is good for the environment. Local critics disagree. Why should we believe what is in this EIS? Environmental, marine and ecology experts have published over five years of independent research in the draft EIS that demonstrates the project can deliver significant economic and community benefits while protecting and sustaining the natural environment. The project provides an overall net benefit to Moreton Bay by initiating new conservation works that will benefit migratory and threatened shorebirds, marine wetland habitats and marine plants where they are most needed. Toondah Harbour has operated as a working harbour for decades, with more than one million passenger movements annually, and has one of lowest shorebird counts along the entire Redlands Coast. The studies show that shorebirds will continue to roost in the area with more than enough foraging habitat in direct proximity to their roosts. Places like the Manly Marina, the Port of Brisbane and many other Ramsar sites sustain much larger numbers of shorebirds than Toondah Harbour. The EIS clearly shows the proposed development and the environment would co-exist successfully as they do in many other Queensland coastal towns and cities.
Who will own what at Toondah Harbour once it is completed? Walker, a private company, delivers Toondah Harbour, but all open spaces, amenities and infrastructure will remain as community assets. All amenities and infrastructure will be delivered to the highest standards ensuring the public gets all of the benefits without having to pay for the costs to provide the $115M required for Port infrastructure and channel upgrades, parklands and community recreation assets delivered by the revitalisation project. Walker is delivering key community infrastructure, which includes the Port upgrade, the widening and extension of the fision channel, new car parking, and extensive new and upgraded parks and open space at no net cost to the Government. On completion, infrastructure such as the Port, car parking and open space will be handed over to the Council, which will own and maintain these assets.
Will the new Toondah Harbour help or hinder the Cleveland CBD? Toondah Harbour would complement, not compete with, the CBD. The project provides just 5000 sqm of retail space, focusing on cafes, restaurants and lifestyle shops. This will ensure the retail trade could never grow to a size where it would compete with Cleveland's established civic, administrative, shopping and service trade. The CBD needs more people, more activity and more trade. However, this is unlikely to occur without Toondah Harbours' future population catchment and workers. As Toondah Harbour grows over the next two decades, new residents and visitors will inject another $95 million of trade and expenditure into the CBD each year from people doing their weekly shopping in Cleveland. Walker will also need large numbers of local tradespeople during the next two decades, focusing on local hiring and supply. Not only does hiring local make good business sense, but it will also mean local workers will be able to stay in the area, spend in the local area and have the confidence to build their careers and businesses off the back of the Toondah Harbour project.
How will Walker ensure there isn't a significant impact on local traffic and congestion? Toondah Harbour will be developed progressively and carefully over the next two decades. It will be required to upgrade local roads and intersections leading into the new Toondah Harbour coastal village. Like many other coastal locations, traffic will be contained within a slow-speed village environment, with priority given to walking, cycling and public transport. Studies show that traffic numbers at Toondah Harbour will grow to around 2,500 daily movements in the first five years. By the 2032 Olympics, daily traffic will grow to 8,308 daily movements and, when completed, 15,827 movements. To put that into perspective, this is similar to the daily traffic in the Cleveland CBD presently. Therefore, it is not a significant increase in the local area over that period. Notably, the proposal also delivers 1,010 dedicated free car parking spaces for ferry users at the terminal, adding 350 car parks to what exists now.
Toondah Harbour will create an additional 3600 apartments. Many are critical of this number. How will a building development of this size not negatively affect locals? Toondah Harbour will deliver more local housing supply and options, helping to alleviate the housing crisis we are currently seeing across South East Queensland. Over a 15-20 year construction period, the project will deliver various detached homes, townhouses and apartments at different prices. They will connect to the Cleveland CBD and be within walking distance to new foreshore parks, cafes and restaurants, and kilometres of new walking, cycling trails and fishing spots. Research shows the Redlands needs at least another 17,000 homes to accommodate the 35,000 additional residents that will move into the local area over the next two decades. Many Cleveland residents (37 per cent) already live in townhouses and apartments and don't want to maintain large homes with big yards. The diversity in housing that the new Toondah Harbour will provide will be beneficial when residents downsize and want to stay in the local area.
Environmentalists say Toondah Harbour is a haven for international shorebirds. Is this true? The EIS fieldwork shows that Toondah Harbour has one of the lowest shorebird counts along the entire Redlands coast.
But there are shorebirds where the development will be, right? Over the past four years, dozens of surveys showed an average of four and a maximum of seven Eastern curlews foraging on the mudflats in the Toondah Harbour Priority Development Area (PDA). Out of the 30,000 shorebirds that visit Moreton Bay annually, an average of 41 birds were counted on the mud flats here every year. Toondah Harbour is a busy working port. More than a million people travel on the barges, ferries and water taxis that move through the existing Ramsar area every year, close to the nearby bird roost sites. Despite the small number of birds, the EIS shows shorebirds, and especially the Eastern Curlew, will continue to be able to share this part of the coastline without any impact on their numbers. The fieldwork and studies clearly show there are more than enough feeding grounds directly adjacent to all the roost sites outside of the project area. Many other locations in Moreton Bay are more favoured over Toondah Harbour; hence the small numbers of birds currently feed at Toondah Harbour.
How can Toondah Harbour happen in a RAMSAR area? The Toondah Harbour Project will not compromise Australia's obligations under the Ramsar Convention. In coastal locations in Australia and overseas, urban uses like this are common both in and alongside Ramsar sites. Development in Ramsar areas can occur under the wise use principles that present guidelines and approaches where wetlands and urban uses can co-exist for the benefit of all, especially in a busy port, harbour and urbanised coastal locations. There are many successful commercial/urban/tourism developments in Ramsar Sites around Australia and globally. These include residential developments, hotels, resorts, marinas, villages and towns, factories, pipelines, and even whole cities. Although Toondah Harbour only occupies 0.03 per cent of the total Moreton Bay Ramsar area (120,654 hectares), it is still important that the project and ongoing conservation works deliver an overall net benefit to the Moreton Bay Ramsar site, as well as the habitat for migratory and threatened shorebirds, marine wetland habitats and marine plants.
Will Toondah Harbour have an impact on local koalas? The EIS shows the development will increase local koala habitat, including planting 1000 new koala food trees around the project.
The project Masterplan will protect the koala corridor from GJ Walter Park to the broader habitat corridor south of the PDA, where most existing koala trees are located. We will construct a dedicated koala underpass to remove the existing threat of increased traffic and car parking, helping to ensure the safety and movement of koalas into the future. Toondah Harbour can exemplify how local wildlife can be sustained and cared for within a slow-speed, coastal village environment, with extensive signage, landscaping, fencing, tree planting, and local awareness campaigns.
Why should Redlands residents support the Toondah Harbour proposal? Toondah Harbour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unlock access to the bay and to deliver new waterfront parks and recreational areas, walking trails, cafes and restaurants, as well as ongoing local jobs and new housing options for the entire Redland community. Walker was chosen in an open tender process to fix the port and upgrade the harbour and the channel, but also deliver these new lifestyle opportunities at no cost to the public. As a result, the Redlands will finally get the same foreshore attractions as many other coastal locations without significantly increasing rates. In addition, Toondah Harbour will bring business confidence to the local area, complement and boost the Cleveland CBD, and provide jobs in tourism and construction that will keep people in the Redlands rather than having to drive into Brisbane every day for work.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
