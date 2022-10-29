Redland City Bulletin

Redlands triathletes compete at Ironman World Championships in Hawaii

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 29 2022 - 5:00am
Phil Stoneman was part of the M5 Academies team who competed at the Ironman World Championships in Kona. Pictures supplied.

A group of Redlands triathletes have toughed it out against the world's best in Hawaii, after competing at the 2022 Ironman World Championships.

