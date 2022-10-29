A group of Redlands triathletes have toughed it out against the world's best in Hawaii, after competing at the 2022 Ironman World Championships.
Phil Stoneman, Kelly Phuah, Eloise Carroll, Ashley Lawrence, and Stephen Kettley were part of the M5 Academy team who flew to the Hawaiian town of Kona in early October to compete in the mammoth triathlon.
The Ironman events are considered some of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Participants who complete the triathlon within 17 hours are designated an 'Ironman'.
Team captain Phil Stoneman said he overcame the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run to finish the race in 12 hours and 33 minutes.
However, it wasn't the time that he had hoped for. A pre-race viral infection halted his preparations and threw his participation in doubt.
"I picked up a virus and I had to have antibiotics. So, I wasn't actually that well going into the race," he said.
"But, that's just the way it is, you don't go over there and not compete. You have to go and do your best."
It was Stoneman's first time competing in Hawaii, despite having qualified for the race on three separate occasions. Restrictions on international travel as a result of COVID-19 meant he would have to wait until 2022 to get his chance to compete.
After six months of intense training, involving up to 17 sessions a week, he said he still had a sense of pride in managing to finish the race, despite falling ill before the race.
"It was during the swim, with about 800 metres left when I actually started vomiting," he said.
"Once I realised the race was gone I told myself I'm going to enjoy this now, because the race is actually up the road and I'm actually not in the race."
Stoneman said reaching the finish line in Kona was a "quite extraordinary" moment.
"It's very special," he said.
"I guess it's a pent up emotion and something that you've achieved, and it is just a little bit different, because the World Championships in Kona is such a difficult place to get to."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
