Redlands Tigers duo James Bazley and Leigh Drennan have been selected in the 12-man Queensland second XI squad to face Victoria in Brisbane.
All-rounder Bazley comes into the game having already made a first-class appearance for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season.
He was not included in the side currently taking on New South Wales in Sydney.
South Brisbane opener Aryan Jain and Gold Coast paceman Jackson Smith will also make their first appearances for the second XI this season.
Smith was the equal leading wicket-taker in the KFC T20 Max competition last month with 19 dismissals as the Dolphins claimed back-to-back titles.
The 27-year-old currently has 30 wickets at 16.47 in all formats this season.
Queensland lost its opening second XI match last month against Tasmania
Queensland v Victoria, Alan Pettigrew Oval, Kalinga (October 24-27):
