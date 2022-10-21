Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers duo selected in Queensland second XI squad for Victoria clash

Updated October 21 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Leigh Drennan is in the 12-man Queensland second XI squad to face Victoria. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers duo James Bazley and Leigh Drennan have been selected in the 12-man Queensland second XI squad to face Victoria in Brisbane.

