Weekly wrap: Strange lights in the sky and how about this rain!

G'day readers,
It was an interesting week in the newsroom this week. Among the reporting on the great weather for ducks, Satellite hospital semantics, council news and crime, our Jordi Crick followed up on some extraordinary news tips.
An Ormiston reader told Jordi she has no explanation for a "strange" light she captured on video hovering above her Redlands property at dusk. Some say it was a drone, and some exclaim UFO! Watch the video and make up your own mind.
Jordi sniffed a lead and reported on a phantom pooper putting noses out of joint at Redland Bay after leaving behind smelly deposits in public. We hope the police catch the perpetrator of the colossal craps soon.
Joe Colbrook reports experts say property owners should not be alarmed by recent dips in housing prices.
Representatives for Walker Corp have responded to statements given by the developments' opponents in our news articles but have not extensively answered burning questions about the project.... until now. I spoke with Walker Corp's Dolan Hayes. He answered a series of questions, some directly from readers, and some were questions I had in mind for some time. It is a long read, so strap yourself in.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
