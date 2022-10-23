The more film maker Bradford Walton developed the script and filming protocol for the movie KANE the more he discovered strong links to the sugar cane industry in the Redlands.
As director of the Cleveland Film Company, Mr Walton said he was keen to create a Redlands film with the quintessential idiosyncrasies of the region.
To that end, Cleveland Film Company is hosting a moonlight cinema extravaganza at Ormiston House on December 3.
The event is to raise funds to produce the debut feature film KANE, more than 10 years in development. The film will be shot in the Redlands and feature Ormiston House, an iconic heritage listed venue and the birthplace of the Australian cane industry.
A family friendly event, patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and relax before a massive outdoor cinema screen that will exhibit the Kane Look Book, a sneak peek into how Cleveland Film Company is going to transform Ormiston House and the Redlands region to the sugar cane era.
"Redlands is an extremely film friendly environment with an abundance of wonderful locations. We are extremely proud of the support and encouragement we are receiving here in the Redlands', Mr Walton said.
"By supporting this event, you will be supporting a local business committed to uniting the creative forces in the Redlands, generate substantial employment for artists, film creatives and technicians and be a part of an opportunity to tell unique Australian stories filled with heart."
The moonlight screening is headlined by Australian film, Strictly Ballroom as well as performances by the Redland City Choir, Ashleigh Denning and Josh Smith. There will be food vendors and a visit from Santa.
Tickets are $30 adults, $20 seniors and $15 children aged 12 to 18. Book on trybooking.com/CDMID
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.