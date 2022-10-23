Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland Film Company hosts a moonlight cinema experience at Ormiston House on December 3

Updated October 23 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:48am
The grounds of Ormiston House will be used for a Moonlight cinema extravaganza hosted by the Cleveland Film Company on December 3.

The more film maker Bradford Walton developed the script and filming protocol for the movie KANE the more he discovered strong links to the sugar cane industry in the Redlands.

