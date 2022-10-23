Redland City Bulletin

Redland museum marks Halloween with Through the Dark Door

Updated October 23 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:14am
Deb Spearritt dresses to effect for Through the Dark Door, a series of vignettes to mark Halloween, being staged by Theatre Redlands at the Redland Museum until the end of October.

At Halloween, memories and stories from beyond the Dark Door seep out unexpectedly so the very brave are invited to join Theatre Redlands for a stroll around Redland Museum, led by its own Plague Doctor.

