At Halloween, memories and stories from beyond the Dark Door seep out unexpectedly so the very brave are invited to join Theatre Redlands for a stroll around Redland Museum, led by its own Plague Doctor.
Director Jan Nary said the event was a unique way to experience Halloween and its various horrors and see the Redland museum at the same time.
"Who scares you most, the dentist or her toothier clients? You can meet them all but remember to bring a clove of garlic for your own protection - and perhaps a suit of armour. Learn a little of life in the grave - you thought that were only dead things down there, didn't you? And - if you're not squeamish - discover what happens after the heads roll," Ms Nary said.
"Remember Death? The one that carries a cutty-scythey-reapy thingy and is developing a quirky sense of humour? He'll be back and this year you may meet his apprentice - who's having a mid-life crisis. Or is it a mid-death crisis?"
Through the Dark Door has shows on October 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are $28 and $23 for members. Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=945588&
