Redland Museum hosted the Queensland Small Museums Conference from October 7 to 9.
The event was supported by Museums and Galleries Queensland and themed 'making my museum memorable'. Delegates also toured the Stradbroke Island Historical Museum on Minjerribah and went to Cleveland Point.
Redland Museum President Bruce Smith welcomed all guests to the Museum on October 8, followed by an official welcome to Redland City by Deputy Mayor Julie Talty. Josh Walker conducted the Welcome to Quandamooka Country followed by a performance with the Yulu-Burri-Ba Dancers.
In opening the conference Director General for History and Heritage, Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Robert Lawson emphasised the importance for all museums to give voice to memories of past selfless deeds to inspire future generations.
During the weekend, the book Forging A Bell was launched outside the Blacksmith shop. This is the first of an Olden Day Trades series created by Redland Museum volunteer, Fiona Eastwood.
Workshops covered included volunteering trends; dealing with incidents and disasters within museums and galleries and caring for textiles. Topics included community and indigenous inclusion; the digital frontier for museums; storytelling through research, exhibitions and theatre plus engagement by museums with children.
Mr Smith said the Redland Museum and its volunteers were grateful for the support of Redland City Council, Redlands Coast Tourism, Museums and Galleries Queensland, and all sponsors.
