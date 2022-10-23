Redland City Bulletin

Redland Museum hosts Queensland Small Museums Conference on October 7-9

Updated October 23 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director General for History and Heritage, Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Robert Lawson OAM opens the Queensland Small Museums Conference held at the Redland Museum from October 7-9.

Redland Museum hosted the Queensland Small Museums Conference from October 7 to 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.