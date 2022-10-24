Redlands Tigers will be thanking their lucky stars after rain intervened to help them out of a jam in their derby clash with Wynnum-Manly at Peter Burge Oval.
The Tigers were 7/135 in response to the old enemy's 8/327 declared when wet weather put an end to play on day two.
Michael Nicol (47) and Cameron French (28) were the only batsmen to find their groove under overcast skies as former Tiger Josh Fraser ripped through the top and middle order.
The right arm pacer claimed four scalps from an economical 19-over spell, including the prized wicket of Redlands skipper and Queensland second XI batsman Leigh Drennan.
Redlands lost their first four wickets four just 49, three of those falling to Fraser, before Nicol and French combined for a crucial 53-run partnership that brought them back into the abridged contest.
Carter Pearson and UK import George Garrett also held their nerve in the dying stages - facing more than 100 balls between them - before the rain arrived to scupper any chance of a result.
Klinton Goodridge delivered the telling blow as Redlands took first innings points and bragging rights from a rain-affected second grade derby at Wayne Broad Oval.
Wynnum-Manly started day two requiring just 10 runs for victory but barely advanced their score before Goodridge claimed the final wicket to hand Redlands victory in a low-scoring contest.
Jack Fraser (30) and stalwart Nick Hurford (29) both managed starts in the second innings before rain put a premature end to the day's play.
Wynnum bowler Thomas Eyley used the conditions to his advantage, claiming six scalps in the second innings as the Tigers lost 7/8, with five batsmen falling for single figure scores during the onslaught.
Third grade (2D): UQ 120 (Michael Strauss 6/30, Jamie Ryan 3/15) drew with Redlands 2/43 (Michael Strauss 24*)
Fourth grade (2D): Redlands 9/302 dec. (Christian Jardine 104, M Fay 69, Byron Grant 67*) drew with University of Queensland 4/112 (Josiah Bongers 2/29)
Fifth grade (2D): UQ 193 (Connor Ahpene 3/44) drew with Redlands 1/10
Sixth grade (2D): Redlands Tigers 9/235 (Jarrod Prosper 59, Paul Stenhouse 46) def. University of Queensland 88 (Chase Rodgers 6/13 including a hat trick, Ky Ahpene 3/15)
Lord's Taverners under 16: Rained out v Wide Bay at Fred Kratzmann Oval, Wellington Point (October 23)
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.