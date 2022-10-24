Redland City Bulletin

Wet weather proves good for anglers fishing in the Redlands

By Michael Des David
October 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max McPhee with 44cm bream caught off the rock wall at Amity Point on a floating pilchard rigged onto a three-gang hook in the middle of the day. Picture supplied

Another week of terrible weather, and the prediction is that we will have another wet summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.