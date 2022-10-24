Another week of terrible weather, and the prediction is that we will have another wet summer.
The upside is that very few fish are caught; therefore, they are getting bigger.
So, the payback is that we will be in for great fishing sessions once this weather settles.
The big benefit is that the fish population will be much healthier in three to five years due to the increase in breeding stock.
For those anglers who braved the weather, the fishing was good.
The Brisbane River produced mulloway and threadfin salmon on live bait.
The prawns have started to show up, and I saw a few tell-tail swirls of prawns on the surface early on some mornings last week.
A few small prawns were also cast netted from the Victoria Point jetty, and if the prawning is as good as last year, we are in for another bumper year.
Daryl McPhee fished off the rock wall at Amity Point for squire with his son Max and students from his university.
Max caught a 44cm bream on a floating pilchard rigged onto a three-gang hook in the middle of the day.
One student caught a 60cm mulloway, and Daryl caught an 80cm mulloway.
They also caught a few squire.
Raymond Kennedy ventured to the western arm of Lake Hinze; no wind but quite a bit of drizzle, but they kept dry with the umbrellas.
They started fishing at around 8am after collecting live shrimp from their bait pots.
The first spot was in twenty-four feet of water in front of the white post, followed by trying spots around forty-three feet in the same area.
After catching approximately forty bass, it got quiet, so they moved into the bay around the first tree, where they increased the tally to seventy-seven bass.
They stopped fishing at 11.30am and were back at the ramp by midday.
All the bass were caught on live shrimp, tagged, and released-the best bass was 45cm, with the majority in the high 30cm range.
Rick Hughes recaptured a bass that he tagged a fortnight ago.
If you have any fishing questions, or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Michael has more than 25 years of experience fishing in Moreton Bay and lives on Coochiemudlo Island, fishing regularly from his kayak.
He shares his knowledge with amateur and experienced anglers to help them find the perfect catch.
