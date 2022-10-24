Redland artists have teamed up to create works inspired by native birds and flowers found across the region.
Old School House Gallery president Vicki Whalan, members Jenny Fidler and Gail Higgins with honorary member and guest ceramic artist Carys Martin will present the Birds and Blooms exhibition throughout November.
Ms Whalan said she was known for her floral paintings but enjoyed a change of subject when painting birds.
"Painting birds for this exhibition has taken me out of my comfort zone, which I feel can be a good thing".
She has had demonstrations published in several Australian artist magazines and works across a range of mediums including watercolour, pastel, coloured pencil and oils and regularly holds workshops in the Redlands.
Ms Whalan said the artists had brought their mix of styles and creative mediums together, including Ms Fidler, who has developed her talent since becoming a member of the Gallery.
"Her art portfolio includes portraits, landscapes and real-life paintings of Australian scenes, flora and fauna, delivered through oil paints, polychromise pencils and pastels," she said.
Ms Whalan said Ms Higgins had an interest in painting native birds for several years, with accolades to prove her skills.
"Gail holds Master Pastelist status with the Pastel Society of Australia and was honoured with Life Membership of the Queensland Wildlife Artists Society," Ms Whalan said.
"A winner of many major awards in Australia and overseas Gail has had several demonstration articles published in Australian Artist, Australian Palette and Australian Birdkeeper magazines.
"She has been one of only 35 finalists in the Holmes Prize for Excellence in Realistic Australian Bird Art every year since its inception."
Ms Whalan said Ms Martin drew her inspiration from nature, folklore and rituals with designs ranging from functional, everyday art to statement pieces.
"Carys originally trained as a print maker and this often shows through in the detail of the surface decoration," she said.
The exhibition runs from Thursday, November 3 until Sunday, November 27.
The official opening night is Saturday, November 5 from 5-7pm and there will be a meet the artists morning tea Sunday November 13 from 10am-12pm.
The gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays and public holidays, 9.30am-4.30pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
