A 43-year-old man has been busted with drugs while being arrested for allegedly attempting to steal fuel from a Macleay Island business.
Police say the man was found in possession of cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug utensils and identification cards belonging to other people.
The Macleay Island local allegedly entered the premises of a business during September and attempted to steal fuel.
He has been charged with eight offences, including obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.
Other charges include attempting to enter premises and commit Indictable offence, and possessing forms of identification reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.
He is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
