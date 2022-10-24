A Brisbane triathlete already struck by a life-changing family tragedy has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer and is receiving treatment in the Redlands.
At 56-years-old, nurse Simeone Mitchell was diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy and is receiving ongoing treatment at Mater Private Hospital Redland.
Mrs Mitchell visited her GP in September last year when she noticed a change in appearance to one of her nipples and was diagnosed within days.
"My GP sent me for a mammogram which led to an immediate biopsy which showed I had cancer," Mrs Mitchell said.
The diagnosis came just a year after she lost her son, Adam, to suicide.
Mrs Mitchell said living with cancer was "annoying" but that nothing could be worse than the loss of her son.
"I got into exercise and triathlons after Adam's death and suddenly I can't do that anymore," she said.
"I had plans to compete in a triathlon at Hamilton Island and then the Mooloolaba Tri but cancer treatment got in the way.
"My husband Stu and daughter Erin, friends, workmates, and tri club have provided endless love and support and I would not have made it this far without them," she said.
Mrs Mitchell was diagnosed with two uncommon variants of breast cancer which appear in only one per cent of patients.
Her cancer is also HER2-positive which means it has a protein which promotes the growth of cancer cells.
Mrs Mitchell said she would not give up and despite the challenges that came with cancer, she was determined to get better.
"I have no breasts now. I'm flat and that's fine. I can go for a walk and not wear a bra. It doesn't bother me at all. I lost my hair, my fingernails, my eye lashes and eyebrows - every bit of hair on my body," she said.
"The reality is, for me it's easier to have a breast cancer diagnosis than live with mental health issues like Adam did."
Mater Private Hospital Redland Oncologist Dr Paul Kalokerinos said TDM1 treatment was used to treat Mrs Mitchell's disease.
"Siemone will aim to complete the 14 cycles of TDM1. Targeted therapies target a specific component of the cancer cells to better direct the treatment to only affect abnormal cells," Dr Kalokerinos said.
He said breast cancer could affect "fit and healthy" women and encouraged regular self-checks and routine breast screening.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.