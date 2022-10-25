Redland Bay residents claim they are being bombarded with issues ranging from speeding to vandalism on Moores Road and want Redland City Council to stump up for solutions.
The group of "fed up" residents say four hour parking limits should be introduced along the road to prevent cars clogging up the street and are appealing for speed limits to be reduced to 40km/h.
They are also calling on council to introduce a seven-day parking limit inside the recently-opened Moores Road Car Park, saying it has become a "dumping ground" for cars and motor homes.
Other issues the residents want addressed include flooding in suburbia during heavy rain and cars parking unlawfully in no standing zones.
It is not the first time the council has come under fire for the Moores Road facility, with residents raising concerns during construction about how it would affect local amenity.
The car park opened in late 2020 and provides more than 500 spaces for commuters to the bay islands, but parking limits are not currently imposed on users.
It was built amid a flurry of complaints about limited parking in the Weinam Creek Car Park directly opposite the Redland Bay Ferry Terminal.
"They approved this but now it is becoming a problem because issues are encroaching on our homes," one resident said.
"It is turning into a dumping ground for cars and motor homes. This is taking up space for genuine commuters who could use this area.
"If they could monitor the car park, that would save spaces out on the streets.
"These motor homes and cars with covers, they are not going anywhere. They should be at home, in their own places so people can actually start using the car park."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said it was investigating parking limits along Moores Road and in the car park.
"Any changes within the car park would be clearly sign-posted," she said.
"Yellow line marking to delineate no stopping zones along Moores Road is not supported at present, as there is a possibility timed parking may be introduced within these zones."
Residents have also expressed concerns about the car park attracting "undesirables", with recent complaints including homes having their power turned off and vandals targeting abandoned cars.
They are also questioning when the multi-level car park promised for the northern side of Weinam Creek will be delivered and how council plans to deal with reduced parking for islanders during its construction.
"What's happening is [the car park] is overfilling on the weekends and they are spilling out into Moores Road and into our estate," a resident said.
A vigilante has recently taken matters into their own hands, leaving posters on unlawfully parked vehicles in an apparent attempt to curb the overflow parking issue.
Redland City Council has dished out 32 parking infringements in the area since January 2022.
"No stopping signs are installed in relevant locations along Moores Road and council encourages motorists to be aware of where they may and may not legally park," a spokeswoman said.
"Construction of the multi-storey car park is estimated to start in early 2025. Council will keep the community informed on its progress."
Pleas for a speed limit reduction along Moores Road come after a child was struck by a car and hospitalised on Good Friday this year.
One resident said cars would travel through the area at speed while rushing to catch a ferry to the bay islands.
The residents believe it poses a significant safety risk and should be met with a speed limit reduction.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
