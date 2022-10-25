Redland City Bulletin

'Fed up' Redland Bay residents call for urgent action at recently-opened Moores Road Car Park

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents say they have been bombarded with issues along Moores Road and in the newly-opened car park. Pictures by Jordan Crick/supplied

Redland Bay residents claim they are being bombarded with issues ranging from speeding to vandalism on Moores Road and want Redland City Council to stump up for solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.