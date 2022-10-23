Redland City Bulletin

Welcome back Shorebirds attendees' crafts make awareness quilt

By Emily Lowe
Each patch of the quilt features an environmental message. Picture supplied

Bayside community members who came together to craft a quilt at the Welcome Back Shorebirds event have seen their works put together as the final design is unveiled.

