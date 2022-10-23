Bayside community members who came together to craft a quilt at the Welcome Back Shorebirds event have seen their works put together as the final design is unveiled.
Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) Community Bayside co-convenor Tania Kromoloff said the event's attendees produced so many inspiring panels that two quilts were created.
"It demonstrates how deeply many locals value protection of their bayside environment from over-development," she said.
Each patch of the quilts features an environmental message.
"We plan to present one quilt to federal Environment Minister Tanja Plibersek, who will ultimately decide if the proposed $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development on about 100 acres of protected Moreton Bay Marine Park will be allowed to go ahead," Ms Kromoloff said.
The quilt was unveiled at a community meeting of the Toondah Alliance representatives, local groups and people who opposed the development.
Redlands 2030 president Steve MacDonald said they met to review options to assess and respond to the Draft Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released in October.
"The required community engagement process will be challenging. There are over 5,000 pages to read, review and analyse - and only 40 working days to do it," he said.
"...By our calculations it will take most people 25-30 days to simply read the draft EIS. Submissions must be made to the Walker Group by 6 December 2022.
"I'm gratified, however, that so many locals, as well as a range of environment and technical specialists, are putting up their hands to play a role in this critical consultation."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
