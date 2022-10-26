Redland City Bulletin

Redland residents share experiences at Redland Hospital

By Emily Lowe
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:06am, first published October 26 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland Hospital recorded the worst ramping rate ever in Queensland at 73 per cent. File picture

Redland residents have praised the efforts of Redland Hospital staff under pressure as the facility records the highest ramping rates ever in Queensland.

