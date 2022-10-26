Redland residents have praised the efforts of Redland Hospital staff under pressure as the facility records the highest ramping rates ever in Queensland.
Redland City Bulletin readers have shared their experiences at the hospital, with most reporting positive interactions with staff but some issues with a lack of equipment available.
The state opposition revealed figures that three of every four patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance ramped for more than 30 minutes in July, the highest rate in Queensland's recorded history.
Toni Bowler of Sheldon said her GP recommended she go to Redland Hospital when she woke up with chest pain and vertigo.
"From the moment I arrived I received such good treatment. Within a short time I had been put into a bed..." she said.
"Over 37 years in Redlands I have been to the hospital for treatment for a variety of issues and always been happy. Whilst a few times on a busy time I had to wait for awhile, I can't speak highly enough of the staff whether it is in emergency, a ward, rehab or visiting speciality doctors."
Ashlea Marie of Cleveland said she visited the Redland Hospital ED twice over a two week period in October.
"First time I waited an hour and a half to be seen and staff were amazing and I was referred for surgery as a category one, so within 30 days, and I got the call to have surgery within 10 days of being in emergency," she said.
"Unfortunately I needed to go to ED again for a different issue... and was taken straight in, seen straight away and then admitted and on the ward within a few hours.
"I spent three nights on the ward... The only let down is Redlands Hospital doesn't have an MRI machine so they have to outsource... Surgery has been postponed because the doctors want to make sure I'm fit..."
Anicka Lerch of Redland Bay said her experience was not as positive when she visited the Redland Hospital ED with a suspected miscarriage at 11.30pm on a Monday when she was told she would need to wait until 9am for ultrasound to open.
"[I] still wasn't seen by them until after 10.30am... then had to wait to be seen again by the nurse/doctor. By the time we left we had been at the hospital for almost 12 hours," she said.
"I understood they were short-staffed with a lot having the flu but if they had said 'sorry, there's nothing we can do... until a certain time', I wouldn't have waited, but we weren't told anything but to wait."
Shiannon Corcoran of Redland Bay said her elderly parents had been in and out of Redland Hospital over the last two years.
"At all times they have been treated with respect by the staff at Redlands Hospital and our family are extremely grateful for their kindness," she said.
"There are many good stories to tell. I, for one, am grateful that the staff at the Redlands hospital have always been there to support my parents."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
