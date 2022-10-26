A Birkdale coffee lover and entrepreneur is sharing her love of caffeine and sweet treats with Redland customers as she works on plans to take her businesses to the next level.
Sarah Lambourne is the owner of Factory Ground at the Hub Ormiston, which serves coffee, cakes and meals.
Ms Lambourne grew up in Birkdale and went to school at Moreton Bay College where she found a love of performing arts which took her to university and further studies.
The 25-year-old said it was time spent baking in the kitchen as a child and jobs at Sirromet Wines and a Thorneside cafe where she found a passion for cakes and coffee.
"In 2018 I started my cake baking and decorating business, Sassweets&Co, out of my parents kitchen and would dedicate Thursday afternoon through Saturday to growing that business," she said.
"During my time at the café in Thorneside, I developed a deep interest and a passion for coffee and its entire process from crop to cup.
"It was then in September of 2020 that I decided to join my two passions and open my own café, Factory Ground.
"The opportunity for a space in Ormiston came about and after seeing the potential I handed in my resignation the same day."
Ms Lambourne said her business added what she believed was missing to the Redland coffee market.
"Growing up in the Redlands I had never experienced delicious specialty, coffee and I wanted to bring that experience to my home," she said.
"All treats, bar our croissants, are made daily on site from fresh local produce and I pride myself in being able to cater to people's dietary requirements and special requests. "
She said the work was hard, but also rewarding.
"It's amazing to see how Factory Ground has changed over the last 18 months and to see my hard work pay off," she said.
"I love getting to know people and really strive to have that returning clientele. I get a lot of a joy and satisfaction from people enjoying their experience, meal and most importantly, their coffee."
Ms Lambourne said she hoped to get the cafe self-sustaining early 2023 and expand to a secondary location.
"Further into the future I would love to build our own roastery in the Redlands and try to source Australian coffee beans," she said.
