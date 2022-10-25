Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Darts Association draws in new members at expo

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 25 2022 - 5:00am
Ann Leslie and Amanda Henley representing the Redlands Darts Association at the Redlands Community Activities Expo for National Carers Week. Picture supplied

The Redlands Darts Association's representatives had many visitors learning about the club at the Redlands Community Activities Expo for National Carers Week at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.

