The Redlands Darts Association's representatives had many visitors learning about the club at the Redlands Community Activities Expo for National Carers Week at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
The association's information booth highlighted the various games and competitions available at the club.
The Association's representatives Ann Leslie and Amanda Henley who manned the booth said many of the visitors to the expo were not aware of the club.
They also said their over 50s social games held at the club every Friday were well received.
Parents were also surprised to learn Wednesday night competitions included kids as young as 11-years-old, with family members who competed in teams.
As the latest season of darts draws to a close, now is the time to organise a team or join an existing team for next season.
Anyone interested can get in touch at the Redlands Darts Association's Facebook page.
Projectile Dysfunction 9, Jokers 7; Dumpstarz 10, Dart Simpson's 6; Fun Guns 1, Whooo Cares 5.
Highest peg men: Jeremy Fagg (160), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (40).
Ducks Nuts 12, Mix it Up 4; Eliminators 14, Funny Tuckers 2; Archers 11, Darts Vaders 5; Wolves 12, Sonic Death Monkeys 4.
Highest peg men: Steve Morley (124), women: Lea Smith (76).
Phantom Throwers 12, 3Darts to the Wind 4; 60s are Us 12, What's the Point 2; Bridge Burners 8, Tons of Bull 6.
Highest peg men: Cooper Simpson (85), women: Nicole Rodgers (40)
180s went to Chris Krabbe, Bob Cowan, Darren Hanson (4), Jeremy Fagg (6), Peter Coleman, Peter Morris and Pete Lawrance.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
