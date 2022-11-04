Retired elves living in Victoria Point have been working hard throughout the year to bring festive cheer to the Redlands this Christmas with their first annual craft market.
Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate Victoria Point residents have pulled out all of the stops to make items to sell at the Christmas Craft Market on Sunday, November 20 from 9am-4pm.
Organiser Eva Palko said residents from across the village had taken part in creating hundreds of items for the market.
"We started at the end of February and we've been doing it every Sunday afternoon for about two hours," she said.
"Usually around 20 people get involved each week and we've got the men's shed involved as well and whoever we ask to help. People are always dropping things off that they have made at home.
"It has been hectic but we have a lot of fun. One Sunday we did stress balls with corn flower and I've never seen the ladies like that before, covered in corn flower, it was wonderful, such fun."
Ms Palko said there was a buzz about the village as the event drew closer.
"Everyone is getting very excited about the whole thing. It's bringing people together and giving them something to work towards," she said.
All funds raised on the day will go to the Redland Hospital premi babies ward.
Ms Palko said the residents hoped to make the day fun for families as well as bring festive joy to the village.
"There's a choir singing, we've got Santa coming, a petting zoo, face painting and a reading corner so there's activities on all day for great grandchildren, grandchildren and children to come and spend a day together as a family," she said.
"For the ones who can't do much we're having a wheelie walker competition. They decorate their wheelie walkers and we've got a big trophy for the best one, and second and third prize.
"They can take part in the activities even thought they can't do as much as others and their families can get involved."
Crafts made by residents include Christmas and non-Christmas themed decorations, stockings, quilts, aprons, cards, ornaments, wreaths, intricate paper crafts and more.
Resident Norma Almond has created a Christmas Village entirely from Lego, including a working train for display.
Teas, coffees, cold drinks and a sausage sizzle will also be available on the day.
For enquiries, call 0438045930.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
