Ormiston College chaplain Tanya Tennant was recognised for her outstanding efforts supporting her community as Redlanders came together to break a fundraising record for bayside school chaplaincy programs.
Attendees at the 20th annual Redland City Mayoral Prayer Breakfast raised more than $30,000 to support chaplains in schools across the city.
Mayor Karen Williams said almost 15,000 Redland students benefit from the mentoring and pastoral care role that chaplains play to improve the welfare and education outcomes for students.
"This year's event welcomed more than 190 people, including school chaplains, church and school leaders, community members, local business owners, and government representatives," she said.
Ms Tennant was chosen from four nominees to receive the Pastor Glen Gray award for her tireless support of the Ormiston College community.
"Tanya Tennant has been Ormiston College's Chaplain since June 2019 where she has primarily focused on embedding and facilitating opportunities for students to work with the Christian values component of the College's new Student Wellbeing Framework," Cr Williams said.
"A Key contributor to the development of the Student Wellbeing Framework and curriculum units, Tanya has ensured the College's values are explored, understood, and incorporated in all facets of the school.
"Tanya has implemented programs such as Go OC Girls and Friends for Life that aim at building self-awareness, authentic confidence, and skills to navigate social and emotional situations."
The event's program had a new feature in 2022, with a panel discussion with guest speakers Bill Hunter and Alberto Campbell-Staines run by master of ceremonies Ken Mihill.
Mr Hunter served as Chaplain for the Brisbane Broncos for more than 20 years and was a member of the Australian Wellbeing team for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic athletes.
He shared stories of his time as a running guide for a Paralympic athlete, the importance of chaplaincy support for elite sportspeople and how the power of prayer helped rugby league legends like Gordon Tallis achieve career milestones.
Paralympian and elite track athlete Mr Campbell-Staines has represented Australia and Jamaica in running.
He shared the story of how he came to Australia with his adoptive parents after being spoken to by God and the struggles he faced before and after learning about his intellectual disability.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.