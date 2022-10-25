Redland City Bulletin
Mayoral Prayer Breakfast raises record funds for Redland chappys

By Emily Lowe
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
Mayor Karen Williams with 2022 Paster Glen Gray Award recipient Tanya Tennant and 2021 recipient Terry Keen. Picture by Emily Lowe

Ormiston College chaplain Tanya Tennant was recognised for her outstanding efforts supporting her community as Redlanders came together to break a fundraising record for bayside school chaplaincy programs.

