Television presenter and gardening expert Jerry Coleby-Williams is set to teach Redland green thumbs to prepare for the future of sustainable and self-reliant growing.
The Gardening Australia host will visit the Redland organic Growers Inc. (ROGI) to raise awareness about growing food to feed a household, balanced nutritious diets, and the value of thrift and self-reliance.
ROGI president Peter Haakman said bookings were essential, with limited seats available for the presentation at the Bayside Community Church, Alexandra Hills on November 10.
"In a world of increasing uncertainty, it's an opportunity not to be missed for anyone wanting to become more self-sufficient on their block, no matter how big or small," he said.
Mr Coleby Williams has been on the ABC's gardening series since 1999, and in 2003 he created "Bellis," an affordable and sustainable house and garden on Brisbane's bayside by retrofitting a century old Queenslander house.
Mr Haakamn said Redland residents who had already visited the garden could learn more at the meeting from 7pm at the Bayside Community Church, corner of MacDonald and MacArthur Streets, Alexandra Hills.
Cost for visitors is $10, $5 for members. For booking details visit rogi.com.au/resources and click on the latest newsletter.
A seed bank and plant clinic, seedlings and plants, local honey, jams, wax wraps and more are also available at the meeting. To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php
