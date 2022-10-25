Redland City Bulletin

Gardening Australia presenter shares tips and tricks in Redlands

By Gail Bruce
October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
Gardening Australia presenter Jerry Coleby-Williams gets some sun in the garden wearing a wide brimmed hat. Picture supplied

Television presenter and gardening expert Jerry Coleby-Williams is set to teach Redland green thumbs to prepare for the future of sustainable and self-reliant growing.

