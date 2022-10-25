Pathology samples will be flown from the bay islands to a pathology lab in Ipswich under a new initiative aimed at improving health care access for residents.
A fleet of 10 drones will begin shuttling samples to Mater Private Hospital Springfield from 2023 in a bid to slash transport times and provide quicker diagnoses for islanders.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams said the council was also working with Global Community Resourcing to improve services for elderly people on the bay islands.
"This has included the use of smart technologies including drones and in-home monitoring to support people to live as independently as they can in what really are remote communities," she said.
"This, along with Mater's partnership with Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero to greatly improve pathology services to our islands, will have massive benefits, especially for older island residents."
Council is also looking at a partnership to trial high-endurance drones that have the capacity to cover long distances.
"This offers great scope for a city such as ours which includes island communities as well as hundreds of kilometres of remote coastline and often inaccessible wetlands," Cr Williams said.
"We see opportunities here to improve council's ability to care for our waterways and manage seasonal issues such as mosquitoes."
Global Community Resourcing projects and research director Anne Livingstone said the company's work was aimed at ensuring the island communities were less vulnerable during emergencies.
"Through our technology, pressing local issues can be managed and resolved," she said.
"This includes safety, security, scheduling of social services, effective management of chronic diseases and effective use of local resources.
"Our work in this area has identified new and emerging technology, including smart home technology, artificial intelligence and collaborative intelligence."
Mater Pathology General Manager Deb Hornsby said using drones to shuttle pathology samples would slash hours off traditional means of transport, leading to quicker diagnoses and treatment for island residents.
"This capability will service the GP and patient community with improved collections of tests on the islands, even for those with two-hour results," she said.
"We are also looking into how the drone service may be extended further, such as the potential to deliver medicines to aged care facilities on the islands."
Redland City Council is also trialling drones as a tool for managing mosquitoes in Moreton Bay Marine Park.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
