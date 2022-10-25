Redland City Bulletin

Drones to shuttle pathology samples from bay islands to Ipswich

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drones will soon help elderly people on the bay islands access health care. Redland City Council is already using the new technology to manage mosquitoes. Picture supplied

Pathology samples will be flown from the bay islands to a pathology lab in Ipswich under a new initiative aimed at improving health care access for residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.