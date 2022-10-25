Redland residents can speak up over proposed changes to flight paths at Brisbane Airport as Airservices Australia opens public consultation.
Airservices Australia released the Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review (PIR) Draft Report with recommendations, including some options impacting the Redlands.
The Trax International report suggested maximising the number of flights departing over the bayside, particularly on weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings.
The suggestions in the report have received backlash from the Redlands community.
"We value our lifestyle, which is about to be shattered if we do not all vigorously oppose this unjust change," he said.
"Redlands residents have chosen not to live in or close to the city, usually because it is less busy and noisy."
The draft report is subject to a 40-day public consultation period before being finalised ahead of the new year.
Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield said feedback through public consultation, open until Sunday, November 20, would be considered in finalising the PIR.
"Airservices has welcomed the feedback we've received from the community during the review process to date," he said.
"We continue to conduct noise improvement trials, but no final flight path changes have been made yet.
"Flight path changes require a rigorous safety, design and environmental assessment process, which takes time to complete."
