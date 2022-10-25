Redland City Bulletin

Airservices Australia opens consultation on flight path review

By Emily Lowe
October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland residents will have the chance to support or oppose controversial flight path suggestions from Airservices Australia. File Picture and Picture by Google Maps

Redland residents can speak up over proposed changes to flight paths at Brisbane Airport as Airservices Australia opens public consultation.

Local News

