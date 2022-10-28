Is Christmas a good time to sell your property?

Christmas. It is a time to be jolly. Most people are sorting plans for festive holidays, celebrations and road trips.
But what about selling your home? Is that a good idea over the Christmas period?
According to Ray White Capalaba Selling Principal Dave Hardman, a savvy seller or buyer could find this the best time of year to do a property deal.
"Christmas is historically a good time to sell, with southerners coming up to view homes," Mr Hardman said.
"It has changed over the years, with interest rates dictating the flow more than seasons, but we find that any of the agents who work over Christmas do well, simply being the only ones out there selling."
Mr Hardman has some valuable tips for vendors looking to sell over Christmas.
"Vendors should expect less notice for a buyer inspection," he said.
"These days, most people are busy, including buyers, so they typically book ahead of time.
"It is worth shopping around earlier for a solicitor who is working over this time. Your real estate should have a list of solicitors.
"Banks are also delayed for finance approval of buyers. Therefore, vendors should lean towards pre-approved buyers at any time. However, Christmas is even more important.
"You can waste time with a buyer who secures your property with a contract to find out after the holiday season they could not achieve finance approval."
And what about leaving Christmas decorations up during open houses?
"Christmas decorations create a family-friendly atmosphere, and I would always encourage decorations. However, do not have blue-tack or adhesives on the wall," Mr Hardman said.
"I would encourage you to take down family photos anytime while selling. Sometimes it's nice to have a few Christmas treats out or a lovely-smelling cake to get stuck in the buyer's thoughts.
"Be mindful not to have Christmas decorations or trees in the selling photos. If your property is not sold during this season, you will find it dates the property when buyers are looking to negotiate."
Mr Hardman said fluctuating interest rates would play a role this year.
"I am seeing buyers rushing in to secure property at the current interest rates," he said.
"I would not advise vendors to wait for the end of January because they run the risk of the reserve bank making further changes to interest rates in February."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
