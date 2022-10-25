Redland City Bulletin

Severe thunderstorms set course for Redlands as Bureau of Meteorology issues warning

Updated October 25 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Redlands. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is in place for Redlands.

Local News

