A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is in place for Redlands.
The Bureau of Meteorology says thunderstorms have been detected on the weather radar near Upper Brookfield in Brisbane and are moving east.
Storms are forecast to affect Brisbane CBD and Camp Hill by 3.55 pm and Tingalpa Reservoir, Manly and Wynnum by 4.10 pm.
A new warning is set to be issued at 4.15pm.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
