Bowman MP Henry Pike says he believes Redlands has "missed out" on election promises in the Labor Government's first budget.
Bayside duty senator Murray Watt disputed Mr Pike's claim and said five specific local election commitments for the Redlands region were in the October budget and that all of the promises for Bowman would be delivered by the end of the government's first term.
Mr Pike said the budget had no detail on ongoing projects in the Redlands promised by Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff.
"Despite a big-spending Budget, the Redlands has largely missed out on any of the specific projects promised by the Labor Party prior to the election," Mr Pike said.
Local commitments in the budget include $2 million for infrastructure expansion of the Macleay Island Arts Centre, $700,000 for upgrades at Redlands local sporting clubs, $500,000 for the Centre for Women & Co expansion, $1.9 million for an expansion of the Yulu Burri-Ba Aboriginal Corporation Indigenous Health on North Stradbroke Island, and funds for the Birkdale Community Battery.
Mr Pike said it was "alarming" that the government had allocated funds for community and sporting commitments over five years.
"It is clear that the Government is in no rush to deliver on any of their local election commitments," he said.
"Despite Ministerial assurances, not a single cent has been explicitly appropriated for Redland projects in the Budget."
Mr Watt said the Albanese Government had prioritised tackling day-to-day pressures for all Australians at the beginning of its term.
"We will deliver all of our election promises in the Redlands, but we will also have to fix up the mess the previous LNP Government left us - an economy a trillion dollars in debt, declining productivity, wages going backwards and the highest level of inflation in 20 years," he said.
"This Budget will make a difference to the day-to-day lives of people in the Redlands through better roads, cheaper medicines and cheaper childcare.
"This Budget will also deliver more social and affordable housing, more paid parental leave, more opportunities to see a doctor and get training for a better job.
"Like many household budgets around the country right now, we've had to carefully consider our spending and make sure it delivers value for money, but we're determined to make sure Queensland gets its fair share."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said targeted initiatives were needed in the 2022/23 budget to address a cost of living crisis and avoid further inflationary pressures on household budgets.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
