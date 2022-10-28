Redland City Bulletin

Night Ninjas call for donations for Christmas and school drives

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Night Ninjas volunteers are fighting to make Christmas good for vulnerable families. Picture supplied

Redland's stealthiest volunteers are calling for donations to help vulnerable residents this festive season and kids heading back to school in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.