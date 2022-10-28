Redland's stealthiest volunteers are calling for donations to help vulnerable residents this festive season and kids heading back to school in 2023.
The Night Ninjas are running the Christmas Hamper and School Needs drives for the fourth year in 2022.
Night Ninjas president Mitchell O'Connor said the drives would help many families and people in need across the Redlands over the festive period.
"The drives benefit people experiencing homelessness or those that are housed but living at or below the poverty line," he said.
"These hampers allow someone to have a Christmas experience that most of us take for granted.
"We provide Christmas treats and some essentials to make the holiday period special for them."
Mr O'Connor said the school packs were a major boost for island families.
"The school needs packs mainly head to the local islands with some supplies going to other local high schools also," he said.
He said demand for the Night Ninjas services were rising as family budgets tightened.
"Cost of living pressures are so apparent recently and these hampers allow families to have what most of us are fortunate to consider a 'normal' Christmas," Mr O'Connor said.
"We continue to feed the homeless and vulnerable each week and we are going to extend that to two nights per week from next year which is exciting.
"We are also feeding the island school kids at Redland bay each week."
Items needed for Christmas hampers include weetbix, long-life milk, juice poppers, spaghetti, pasta sauce, two minute noodles, tomato and BBQ sauce, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned ham, muesli bars, lollies, biscuits, mixed nuts, Christmas cakes, fruit mince tarts, pancake mix, maple syrup, coffee and tea. Night Ninjas request no chocolate in the hot weather.
Items needed for the school drive include scrap books, felt pens, rulers, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, highlighter pens, exercise books, drink bottles and backpacks.
Drop off points can be found across the Redlands, including at:
To find out where and what to donate, visit the Night Ninjas Facebook page.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.