Police have dished out almost $4000 in fines to two Dunwich men after separate incidents at a Redlands brewery.
A 21-year-old was the first to find himself in hot water after allegedly creating a disturbance when asked to leave the Straddie Brewing Co premises on Thursday, October 20.
The man, who police allege was intoxicated at the time of the incident, was refused access to the venue after attempting to enter with his own alcohol.
Police say the 21-year-old threatened management but fled the scene as officers approached.
He returned to the venue and attempted to gain entry before again running from police as they arrived on scene.
The Dunwich local was tracked down a few days later and issued fines totalling $2391 for threatening behaviour, obstructing police and failing to leave a licenced premises.
Police were called to the same venue about 24 hours later when a physical altercation involving a 34-year-old Dunwich man allegedly broke out about 9pm.
The man was asked to leave the premises but refused and allegedly became argumentative with management.
Police tracked the man down a few days later and he was also issued with fines worth $1529 for violent behaviour and failing to leave a licenced premises.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the behaviour was appalling and embarrassing.
"To their credit, both men have apologised for their actions and realised they acted like fools," he said.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.